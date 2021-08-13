Folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

NANCI GRIFFITH, THE Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from the band Texas whose literary songs like Love At The Five And Dime celebrated the South, has died at the age of 68.

Griffith had a significant Irish following; she lived in Dublin for a time in the 1990s and has regularly visited Ireland.

A statement from her management company today confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

She was also known for her recording of From A Distance, which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune.

Tributes have been paid to the musician since the announcement this evening.

😥 Friend just messaged me to say that Nanci Griffith has died. An extraordinary singer writer & player. She was v good to me when I was starting out, brought me on the road with her & brought people to my gigs. We shared some epic nights. “God bless the flyer…“ #NanciGriffith pic.twitter.com/AjFncw1FVB — Eleanor McEvoy (@eleanormcevoy) August 13, 2021

Sad to hear of Nanci Griffith’s passing. There was a glorious period in the Nineties when she lived on South Great Georges Street, and you’d occasionally see her in Decwells’ Hardware shop. Here’s "Trouble in the Fields" https://t.co/WaxV1Tpkgh — Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) August 13, 2021

I’m so saddened to hear of the passing of the wonderful Nanci Griffith,I was lucky enough to record a few of Nanci’s songs for my first solo album ‘Talk to Me’ I was so honoured when she came over to ireland & sang with me on the album❤️ Sleep well Nanci 🌻https://t.co/dGvwigzuQH — Frances Black (@frances_black) August 13, 2021

Very sorry to hear of the death of Nanci Griffith. She was a bright light in the dark 1980s. Saw her in the Olympia once, c.1988, then met her sitting alone in McDonald’s Grafton St next day & said a shy hello. She seemed lovely. pic.twitter.com/vJgQ4pLAH2 — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) August 13, 2021

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

That cover appeared on her first major label release, Lone Star State Of Mind in 1987.