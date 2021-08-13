#Open journalism No news is bad news

Folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

By Press Association Friday 13 Aug 2021, 9:56 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
NANCI GRIFFITH, THE Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from the band Texas whose literary songs like Love At The Five And Dime celebrated the South, has died at the age of 68.

Griffith had a significant Irish following; she lived in Dublin for a time in the 1990s and has regularly visited Ireland.

A statement from her management company today confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

She was also known for her recording of From A Distance, which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune.

Tributes have been paid to the musician since the announcement this evening.

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

That cover appeared on her first major label release, Lone Star State Of Mind in 1987.

Press Association

