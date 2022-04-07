#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 April 2022
Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid-19

Pelosi, 82, received a positive result a day after attending a bill signing event at the White House with President Joe Biden.

By AFP Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 7:32 PM
Nancy Pelosi speaking at a press conference on 31 March.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NANCY PELOSI, THE Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, has tested positive for Covid-19, her spokesman has said.

The 82-year-old lawmaker from California is currently asymptomatic, Drew Hammill said on Twitter.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said.

Pelosi, who attended a bill signing event at the White House yesterday with President Joe Biden, cancelled a press conference planned for today.

Pelosi pictured attending a bill signing event alongside US President Joe Biden yesterday. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

At least two members of Biden’s cabinet and several lawmakers have tested positive for Covid after attending a gala dinner in Washington over the weekend. Pelosi reportedly did not attend the event.

About half a dozen journalists and members of the White House staff who attended the dinner have also tested positive, according to press reports, along with Jamal Simmons, the communications director for Harris, the vice president.

Last month, Pelosi was sitting next to Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Ireland Funds gala dinner in Washington when he was whisked from the room after testing positive for Covid-19. 

Her spokesman said that a congressional visit to Asia she intended to lead has been postponed to a later date.

Pelosi will quarantine in line with the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, her spokesman added.

