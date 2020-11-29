#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Advertisement

NASA shares special message with Adam from the Toy Show

Adam, whose wish is to work with NASA when he’s older, appeared on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 12:11 PM
19 minutes ago 3,336 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5282590
Adam King (6) from Cork on the Toy Show.
Image: Andres Poveda
Adam King (6) from Cork on the Toy Show.
Adam King (6) from Cork on the Toy Show.
Image: Andres Poveda

ASPIRING SPACECRAFT COMMUNICATOR Adam, who appeared on this year’s Late Late Toy Show, has received a special message from NASA.

On Friday night’s Toy Show, Adam warmed hearts when he told viewers that he wants to grow up to be a CAPCOM in NASA, captain of ground control. 

Adam explained that he doesn’t expect to be an astronaut because he has brittle bones, but that he hopes to work with spacecraft from the ground.

After Adam’s wish was shared on social media, the official NASA Twitter account sent a message for Adam.

“Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspire us,” NASA said.

“There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers,” they said.

“We’ll be here when he’s ready.”

A Canadian astronaut, Chris Hadfield, also reached out to Adam on Twitter.

“Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights,” Hadfield said.

“We should take space together. Take care, be good.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Adam was one of the children who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night in a socially-distanced show in front of a virtual audience.

The appeal that was launched during the show to raise funds for children’s charities has raised €6.2 million, according to RTÉ

The funds will be distributed by the Community Foundation for Ireland next year, with half of the money to be shared between Barnados, the Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

The rest of the money that was raised will be given to charities supporting children around Ireland as grants.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie