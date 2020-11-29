NASA shares special message with Adam from the Toy Show

Adam King (6) from Cork on the Toy Show.

ASPIRING SPACECRAFT COMMUNICATOR Adam, who appeared on this year’s Late Late Toy Show, has received a special message from NASA.

On Friday night’s Toy Show, Adam warmed hearts when he told viewers that he wants to grow up to be a CAPCOM in NASA, captain of ground control.

Adam explained that he doesn’t expect to be an astronaut because he has brittle bones, but that he hopes to work with spacecraft from the ground.

After Adam’s wish was shared on social media, the official NASA Twitter account sent a message for Adam.

“Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspire us,” NASA said.

“There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers,” they said.

“We’ll be here when he’s ready.”

🌟 Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us.



🌟 Adam's kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us.

There's space for everybody at NASA, and we can't wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We'll be here when he's ready. 🌟

A Canadian astronaut, Chris Hadfield, also reached out to Adam on Twitter.

“Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights,” Hadfield said.

“We should take space together. Take care, be good.”

Adam - I've been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good - Chris

Adam was one of the children who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night in a socially-distanced show in front of a virtual audience.

The appeal that was launched during the show to raise funds for children’s charities has raised €6.2 million, according to RTÉ.

The funds will be distributed by the Community Foundation for Ireland next year, with half of the money to be shared between Barnados, the Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

The rest of the money that was raised will be given to charities supporting children around Ireland as grants.