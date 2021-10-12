#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 October 2021
NASA astronaut shares image of Dublin from space

Shane Kimbrough is part of the crew of Expedition 65 which began its mission in April.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 7:35 AM
A NASA ASTRONAUT has captured an image of Dublin at night taken from orbit on the International Space Station. 

Texas astronaut Shane Kimbrough is part of the crew of Expedition 65 which began its mission in April and is due to complete it later this month. 

On Twitter, Kimbrough shared an image of Dublin saying that he looked forward to visiting Ireland next year. 

“One of my favourite cities – Dublin, Ireland! Look forward to seeing all of my friends there next year. Slàinte!”

Expedition 65 is made up of an seven-person crew and is captained by Japanese engineer Akihiko Hoshide.

