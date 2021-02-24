NASA releases panorama view of landing site of Perseverance rover on Mars

Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU

THE US SPACE agency NASA has released a spectacular panoramic view of the landing site of the Perseverance rover on Mars.

The panorama shows the rim of the Jezero Crater where the rover touched down last week and the cliff face of an ancient river delta in the distance.

It was taken by rotating the rover’s mast 360 degrees. The mast is equipped with dual, zoomable cameras which can take high-definition video and images.

The panorama is composed of 142 individual images stitched together on Earth, NASA said.

“We’re nestled right in a sweet spot, where you can see different features similar in many ways to features found by Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity at their landing sites,” said Jim Bell of Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration.

New postcard from Mars: this high-definition panoramic image from @NASAPersevere's Mastcam-Z reveals the rim of Jezero Crater and cliff face of an ancient river delta in the distance: https://t.co/dRVuS6mxT3 pic.twitter.com/ElqbHqIIhw — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2021

Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity were previous missions to Mars.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

NASA said the rover’s cameras will help scientists assess the geologic history and atmospheric conditions of Jezero Crater and identify rocks and sediment worthy of a closer examination and collection for eventual return to Earth.

On Monday, the US space agency released the first audio from Mars, a faint crackling recording of a gust of wind captured by the rover’s microphone.

NASA also released video of the landing of the rover, which is on a mission to search for signs of past life on the Red Planet.

© AFP 2021