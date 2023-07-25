Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 26 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
A Nasa power outage disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station on Tuesday
# Space Station
Nasa power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
Neither the astronauts nor the station were in any danger and back-up control systems took over within 90 minutes.
2.5k
1
1 hour ago

A NASA POWER outage temporarily disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station today.

Mission Control could not send commands to the station or talk to the seven astronauts in orbit.

The power outage hit as upgrade work was under way in the building at Houston’s Johnson Space Centre.

Space station programme manager Joel Montalbano said neither the astronauts nor the station were in any danger and that back-up control systems took over within 90 minutes.

The crew was notified of the problem through Russian communication systems, within 20 minutes of the outage.

It is the first time Nasa has had to fire up these back-up systems to take control, according to Montalbano.

He said Nasa hoped to resolve the issue and be back to normal operations by the end of the day.

Nasa maintains a backup control centre miles from Houston in the event a hurricane or other disaster requiring evacuations.

But in today’s case, the flight controllers stayed at Mission Control since the lights and air-conditioning still worked.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     