Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 2 August, 2020
Watch: Nasa astronauts return to Earth in first ocean splashdown in 45 years

The splashdown is expected at 7.48pm Irish time.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 4:30 PM
21 minutes ago 2,696 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166335

Source: NASA/YouTube

TWO NASA ASTRONAUTS are expected to splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico shortly before 8pm Irish time following 62 days in space. 

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history by becoming the first astronauts to reach orbit on board a rocket operated by a private company. 

The pair will return to Earth on board the SpaceX capsule, making it the first time in 45 years that Nasa astronauts have returned to earth via splashdown. 

The precise time of the splashdown is expected at 7.48pm Irish time.  

The capsule left the International Space Station at 12.34 am this morning to begin its re-entry to Earth. 

On entering the Earth’s atmosphere, the Crew Dragon will face scorching temperatures of around 1,900C as it deploys parachutes to slow its speed down to around 190 km/h, before landing on the ocean. 

The last time astronauts made an ocean landing was on July 1975 during an Apollo mission.

Since then, spacemen have always landed on terra firma, using Nasa’s Space Shuttle or the Russian space agency’s Soyuz capsules.

Tropical storm Isaias approaching Florida had threatened to put the mission hold but Nasa has decided it is safe to proceed. 

If all goes to plan, the capsule will land in the ocean off the coast of Pensacola. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

