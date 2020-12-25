Explosion rocks central Nashville in the US

Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville

AN EXPLOSION LINKED to a vehicle rocked central Nashville, in the US, on Christmas morning, sending shattered glass and debris over a wide area and rocking nearby buildings.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said via Twitter that the explosion happened at 6.30am local time and that state and federal authorities were at the scene, as were emergency crews including the fire department.

Police have called the explosion an “intentional act”.

Black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the area, which is packed with bars, restaurants and other retail establishments and is known as the heart of central Nashville’s tourist scene.

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard.

Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The TV station also quoted officials as saying the explosion did not seem suspicious.

Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home.

Alarms blare in the background, as well the cries of people in distress. A fire is visible in the street outside.

McCoy said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he said.

“It felt like a bomb, it was that big,” he told The Associated Press.

“There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart,” he said.