#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 25 December 2020
Advertisement

Explosion rocks central Nashville in the US

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management said that a parked vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings.

By Press Association Friday 25 Dec 2020, 3:02 PM
59 minutes ago 11,441 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5310843
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville
Image: Mark Humphrey AP/PA Images
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville
Image: Mark Humphrey AP/PA Images

AN EXPLOSION LINKED to a vehicle rocked central Nashville, in the US, on Christmas morning, sending shattered glass and debris over a wide area and rocking nearby buildings.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said via Twitter that the explosion happened at 6.30am local time and that state and federal authorities were at the scene, as were emergency crews including the fire department.

Police have called the explosion an “intentional act”. 

Black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the area, which is packed with bars, restaurants and other retail establishments and is known as the heart of central Nashville’s tourist scene.

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The TV station also quoted officials as saying the explosion did not seem suspicious.

Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Alarms blare in the background, as well the cries of people in distress. A fire is visible in the street outside.

McCoy said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he said.

“It felt like a bomb, it was that big,” he told The Associated Press.

“There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie