Sunday 7 April, 2019
These amazing photos are up for the National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

The contest carries a $7,500 first prize.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago 8,910 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4574526

ONE OF THE world’s foremost travel and cultural magazines has published some of the latest nominees for its annual photography award.  

The 2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest is well underway under three categories – Nature, People and Cities.

The contest is accepting entries from 18 March to 3 May and National Geographic is publishing weekly images that will be considered for the winning prize.

As well a cash prize of $7,500 and the prestigious title, the winning photo will also be featured on the @NatGeoTravel Instagram account.

To enter the contest, entrants must join National Geographic’s online photo community, Your Shot.

Here are some more entries revealed this week across the three categories:

Cities

PastedImage-39912 Source: Toby Harriman

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with an overall density of an estimated 6,300 people per square kilometre.

PastedImage-84101 Source: Azim Khan Ronnie/National Geographic

500 enormous vessels being built or docked for maintenance work in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

PastedImage-59871 Source: Tong Son

The Forest Walk is part of 10 kilometers of trails connecting four parks in Singapore.

PastedImage-48 Source: Aya Okawa

A Honolulu neighborhood at sunset.

PastedImage-65381 Source: Enrico Pescantini

Petra is a 2,000-year-old city, carved in the rocks of Jordan.

Nature

PastedImage-7883 Source: Clive Beavis

Lucky for me, a young southern fur seal decided to chase a group of Gentoos—right towards our Zodiac. It even has its mouth wide open to add to the drama. Right place, right time for the shot.

PastedImage-99612 Source: Naveen Srikantachari

It took over three years to find the photo. I love everything about this picture—a prowling leopardess, a beautiful tree with the white flowers, soft sunlight—it was just a perfect setting, like a dream.

PastedImage-86845 Source: Xjilien Tan

A picture of my team on the glacier of Amphu Lapcha Pass during my Three Peaks Expedition.

People

PastedImage-94610 Source: Francesco Riccado Iacomino

The white Camargue horses are living in the wild, but are being guarded and managed by the “guardians,” French Cowboys.

PastedImage-60223 Source: Abhishek Sabbarwal

This was my first ever hike to taft point in Yosemite National Park. I had seen so many beautiful pictures of this location before. After reaching the point, I saw these slackliners. It was amazing to watch these guys over the high cliffs. 

