Man arrested for second time in connection with murder of Natalie McNally

THE PSNI HAS today arrested a 32-year-old man for the second time in relation to the murder of Natalie McNally on 18 December.

The man was arrested in Lisburn, and he has since been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that the same man was previously arrested on 19 December, the day after the murder took place.

Another man, also aged 32, was arrested and released on police bail on 21 December, and a 46-year-old man was arrested on bail on 13 January, “to allow for further enquiries”.

Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant when she was fatally stabbed. The PSNI has released footage of a suspect in the murder case entering Silverwood Green, Lurgan, where Natalie lived, at 8.52pm, and leaving at 9.30pm that night.

Previously, the PSNI has appealed for anyone with information related to the murder to come forward.

The PSNI Major Investigation Team renewed their call for information about the murder of Natalie McNally on 18 January.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuiness stated that the team has carried out hundreds of door-to-door enquiries and seized over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

“We previously released CCTV footage and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing. It shows the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and then the same figure walking away at 9.30pm. Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December – that’s the same day as the World Cup Final.

“I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday. If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch,” he said.

McGuiness appealed to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to the authorities.

“Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing. The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.

“We remain absolutely determined to bring him to justice for this heinous murder. Please contact police on 101 with any information at all no matter how insignificant you think it is,” he added.

You can access the Crimestoppers appeal here, and the PSNI’S Major Incident Public Portal, where footage photos, and information can be submitted here.