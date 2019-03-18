Poll: Should every child be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school?

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that every child should be taught the words of the Irish national anthem – Amhrán na bhFiann – in primary school.

He made the comments after taking part in St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago, telling TheJournal.ie that it would be a good idea.

“So, I think that would be good,” he said. “I don’t think I would go down the American route, you know the pledge of allegiance at the start of the day, I’m not sure that would really fit in with the Irish culture. But the words of the national anthem – I think that is something every kid should learn in primary school.”

So, what do you think? Should every child be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school?

