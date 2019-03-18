This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should every child be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school?

Leo Varadkar has said he believes it should be compulsory learning in primary school.

By Sean Murray Monday 18 Mar 2019, 9:47 AM
1 hour ago 9,683 Views 25 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that every child should be taught the words of the Irish national anthem – Amhrán na bhFiann – in primary school.

He made the comments after taking part in St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago, telling TheJournal.ie that it would be a good idea.

“So, I think that would be good,” he said. “I don’t think I would go down the American route, you know the pledge of allegiance at the start of the day, I’m not sure that would really fit in with the Irish culture. But the words of the national anthem – I think that is something every kid should learn in primary school.”

So, what do you think? Should every child be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school?


Poll Results:


92% Yes (1089)

6% No (76)

1% Not sure (15)




About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
