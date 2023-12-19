National Basketball arena to double capacity to 3,300 as part of €35m redevelopment plan

BASKETBALL IRELAND HAVE announced plans for a €35 million redevelopment of the National Basketball Arena, including the doubling of capacity to 3,300.

The proposed work is set to get underway in the summer of 2025, taking an expected 18 months to complete before the start of the 2026/27 season.

Advertisement

The 8,000 square metre facility will have space for four basketball courts, which will be fully accessible and inclusive for all sports participants. The project also has the support of Badminton Ireland, Irish Squash and Volleyball Ireland, who have all expressed an interest in using the new state-of-the-art amenity.

“The new Arena will provide a best-in-class indoor sports facility, which will cater for multiple sports, along with it being a premium indoor event space,” Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan said following the announcement as planning permission is submitted today, 19 December.

“It will be the home of Irish basketball and illustrates the passion and drive within the organisation to continue the growth of the game. Sport plays such a vital role in Irish society and this will be a wonderful resource, not just for the local community, but for the country as a whole.”

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.