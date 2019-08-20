National broadband network should remain in public ownership, committee recommends

AN OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE is to recommend that the national broadband network remain in public ownership.

The Joint Oireachtas Communications Committee – which investigated the government’s decision to award Granahan McCourt preferred bidder status for the multi-billion euro contract – is to recommend that the government reopen talks over the network.

The project, which will see the rollout of a State-subsidised broadband service across the country, has been beset by delays since it was first announced in 2012.

Speaking today, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, who sits on the committee, has said the government should re-engage with the ESB to deliver the major infrastructure project.

“The ESB has the infrastructure there. The ESB is a competent and trusted communications company. And the State has the authority to mandate the ESB to do the job.”

Most importantly of all, the network would stay in public ownership.

The project has been an ongoing source of controversy, following a number of rejected proposals, plans for the proposed ownership of the network, and a Ministerial resignation last year.

Several bidders pulled out of contention for the tender for the project, which was awarded to the Granahan McCourt consortium in May, while the escalating cost of the subsidy the government will provide for the plan has also been criticised.

As early as September last year, Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe questioned a decision to grant ownership of the plan to the winning bidder, after it emerged that the Government would pay €2.9 billion for the project over 25 years, with Granahan McCourt investing €220 million.