#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 29 June 2022
Advertisement

'Significant progress' made on National Broadband Plan, firm to tell TDs

The NBI have said that there have been over 330,000 premises surveyed so far, of 544,200 premises in total.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 10:35 AM
1 hour ago 2,436 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5802806
NBI have said that "significant progress" has been made on the National Broadband Plan
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
NBI have said that
NBI have said that "significant progress" has been made on the National Broadband Plan
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THERE ARE OVER 180,000 premises where works to install high-speed broadband have either been started or completed, the company in charge of delivering the National Broadband Plan is set to tell politicians.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) will tell an Oireachtas committee today that significant progress has been made in the rollout, compared to earlier this year when issues around delivery was raised.

A total of 182,000 premises have either had work started or completed, according to the NBI.

This is 28,000 more premises compared to January.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of NBI will tell TDs and Senators that “significant progress” has been made in delivering the rural broadband plan and that there is significant demand for the project.

“Significant progress has been made and I am glad to be able to tell members that we are gaining real momentum in delivering the project,” Hendrick will say.

“On average we are building between 7,000 and 10,000 premises each month with stability and predictability across the programme.

“This initial indicator of demand for the network is surpassing anything we have ever seen in Ireland when compared to other commercial rollouts, and indeed in comparison to other international projects.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

According to the NBI, there have been over 330,000 premises surveyed, of the 544,200 total premises set to benefit from the broadband plan. Detailed plans have also been drawn up for 313,000 premises.

“At the end of June, the number of Premises Passed will be: 63,652 and there will be over 74,000 premises where the network is fully built,” Hendrick will tell TDs.

There are also currently 636 Broadband Connection Points installed, which are public locations that receive high-speed broadband under the NBP. Of these, 359 are primary schools.

The NBI has made some progress on fibre connections on six islands off the coast of Mayo and Donegal, and will be build off the coast of Cork later in 2022.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie