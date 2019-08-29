This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Childminders to face inspections, training and Garda vetting under new National Childcare Scheme

The new plan hopes to see thousands of childminders registered with Tusla.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,569 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4787116

0763 Childminding_90578654 Source: Leah Farrell

MINISTER FOR CHILDREN Katherine Zappone has announced plans to regulate up to 10,000 childminders under a new childminding action plan unveiled today.

Under the plan, childminders will need to undergo fresh training, be Garda vetted and their homes will have to comply with basic standards.

It is not known how many childminders operate in Ireland but CSO data suggests there may be up to 19,000. Currently just 81 of them are registered with Tusla. The plans include the hiring of six development officers who will be encouraging more to register with the Child and Family Agency.

Speaking at the launch of the plan today Minister Zappone said that it’s hoped they will be able to get up to 10,000 minders on board as it’s phased in over the next two to three years.

She said that the RTÉ investigation into the Hyde and Seek creche chain, which raised concerns about fire safety and child protection, highlighted the need to strengthen the powers of Tusla.

Tweet by @Céimin Burke Source: Céimin Burke/Twitter

The draft action plan, which includes a public consultation process, will investigate empowering Tusla to deregister “problematic” childminding services and to shut down services that aren’t registered.

The plan mainly addressed self-employed childminders who work in their own homes. It does not propose extending regulations to people who work in the children’s homes, who are regarded as employees of the children’s parents, or to people who care for children that they are related to.

The minister was keen to stress that the plan represents a learning opportunity for minders and they should not be wary of the regulations. 

“Childminding is of huge importance to children, to parents, to our economy, and to our society,” she said.

However, it has not received the support it deserves in our public funding or our system of regulation. This Draft Action Plan aims to address this.

“It recognises the valuable work that childminders do and aims to ensure they can access the supports they need. The Draft Action Plan sets out positive reform proposals to bring childminding into the mainstream of support, funding and regulation,” she added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie