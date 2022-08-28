Cinema tickets reduced to €4 for National Cinema Day next Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
CINEMA TICKETS ACROSS the country are set to be reduced to €4 next Saturday as part of National Cinema Day.
Over 95% of cinemas in Ireland are set to participate in the initiative on 3 September, which will see ticket prices drop to €4, including premium seats, screens and 3D screenings.
Tickets will be made available for screenings online and at the box office from Monday, 29 August.
Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas said that the company was “delighted” to participate in National Cinema Day.
“Cinema has been an ever-present in Irish society for over 100 years and we are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering €4 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases,” Anderson said.
“It is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on 3rd September 2022. There will be something for everyone to enjoy! See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment!”
Award-winning Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds, who directed the recently released Joyride that starred Olivia Colman said that the cinema was “one of life’s great joys”.
“There’s nothing quite like the magic of cinema; experiencing the shared waves of emotion; laughing and crying in the dark among strangers,” Reynolds said.
“I can’t wait to celebrate National Cinema Day in my local cinema, revelling in the epic power and beauty of the Big Screen!”
Participating cinemas include:
