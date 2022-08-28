Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 28 August 2022
Advertisement

Cinema tickets reduced to €4 for National Cinema Day next Saturday

Tickets will be made available for screenings online and at the box office from Monday, 29 August.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 8:30 AM
52 minutes ago 4,350 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5850548
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CINEMA TICKETS ACROSS the country are set to be reduced to €4 next Saturday as part of National Cinema Day.

Over 95% of cinemas in Ireland are set to participate in the initiative on 3 September, which will see ticket prices drop to €4, including premium seats, screens and 3D screenings.

Tickets will be made available for screenings online and at the box office from Monday, 29 August.

Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas said that the company was “delighted” to participate in National Cinema Day.

“Cinema has been an ever-present in Irish society for over 100 years and we are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering €4 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases,” Anderson said.

“It is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on 3rd September 2022. There will be something for everyone to enjoy! See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment!”

Award-winning Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds, who directed the recently released Joyride that starred Olivia Colman said that the cinema was “one of life’s great joys”.

“There’s nothing quite like the magic of cinema; experiencing the shared waves of emotion; laughing and crying in the dark among strangers,” Reynolds said.

“I can’t wait to celebrate National Cinema Day in my local cinema, revelling in the epic power and beauty of the Big Screen!”

Participating cinemas include:

  • Arc Cinemas
  • Carrick Cineplex
  • Cineworld
  • Eclipse Cinemas
  • Eye Cinema
  • Gate Cinemas
  • IMC Cinemas
  • Light House Cinema
  • Movies@ Cinemas
  • Odeon Cinemas
  • Omniplex Cinemas
  • Pálás Cinema
  • Reel Cinemas
  • Vue Cinemas

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie