Special Irish concert dedicated to victims of Covid-19 to be live-streamed tonight

A SPECIAL LIVE-STREAMED concert dedicated to the victims of Covid-19 will be broadcast from the National Concert Hall this evening.

The national centre for music has gathered musicians of various genres for an evening of reflection and remembrance, dedicated to the 1,749 people in Ireland who have sadly died.

The concert, which takes place at 8pm, will feature performances by Chamber Choir Ireland, the Chamber Ensemble, Iarla O’Lionaird, Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi and more.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s concert, Culture Minister Catherine Martin said it was important that the country takes time to remember those who have been lost and those who are in mourning during this “profoundly difficult time”.

“Music provides an opportunity to express that grief and loss without the necessity of words. It also provides a space of time for us to reflect on the last number of months,” Martin said

“At a time of loss and reflection music has the special power to comfort and provide solace and also helps us endure and recover,” said Chair of the National Concert Hall Maura McGrath.

“We at the NCH especially wish to take time to remember those who have sadly passed away and also to reflect on all who are experiencing loss at this time.”

The concert will be available to view on the NCH YouTube channel and Facebook page at 8pm.