Details of National Concert Hall redevelopment project unveiled

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the announcement of the restoration and redevelopment project today

DETAILS OF THE redevelopment of the National Concert Hall in Dublin have been unveiled today.

The project will see the restoration and redevelopment of the historic building at the Earlsfort Terrace site.

It will also deliver the expansion of stage and seating capacity of the existing auditorium, while also provided universal access.

Large parts of the site, many with buildings which pre-date the foundation of the State, will be restored and repurposed to provide for new recital and rehearsal spaces, new and restored public areas and a new centre for learning and participation.

Advertisement

The project will see the restoration and redevelopment of over 16,000 squared metres of the buildings at the National Concert Hall complex and the future-proofing of the National Cultural Institution for Music.

Speaking at the announcement of the redevelopment this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The landmark buildings, which house our national cultural institutions, need our support and, more importantly, our investment to ensure that they are sustainable, future-proofed and meet the evolving needs of the communities they serve.

“This redevelopment will allow the National Concert Hall to fulfil its purpose as a living space for music, for lifelong enjoyment, connection and participation in music, for all our people.”

The project is being funded by the Government and is being rolled out by a partnership between the National Concert Hall and the Office of Public Works.

Minister Martin said the project is a “one in a generation opportunity”.