Details of National Concert Hall redevelopment project unveiled

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DETAILS OF THE redevelopment of the National Concert Hall in Dublin have been unveiled today.
The project will see the restoration and redevelopment of the historic building at the Earlsfort Terrace site.
It will also deliver the expansion of stage and seating capacity of the existing auditorium, while also provided universal access.
Large parts of the site, many with buildings which pre-date the foundation of the State, will be restored and repurposed to provide for new recital and rehearsal spaces, new and restored public areas and a new centre for learning and participation.
The project will see the restoration and redevelopment of over 16,000 squared metres of the buildings at the National Concert Hall complex and the future-proofing of the National Cultural Institution for Music.
Speaking at the announcement of the redevelopment this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The landmark buildings, which house our national cultural institutions, need our support and, more importantly, our investment to ensure that they are sustainable, future-proofed and meet the evolving needs of the communities they serve.
“This redevelopment will allow the National Concert Hall to fulfil its purpose as a living space for music, for lifelong enjoyment, connection and participation in music, for all our people.”
The project is being funded by the Government and is being rolled out by a partnership between the National Concert Hall and the Office of Public Works.
Minister Martin said the project is a “one in a generation opportunity”.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)