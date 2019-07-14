This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Photos: Events take place to honour Irish troops who've died in wars or UN missions

President Higgins laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland at a ceremony in Collins Barracks.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,485 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4724464

Michael D Higgins 2 Source: Merrion Street

EVENTS HAVE BEEN taking place around the country for the National Day of Commemoration, in memory of all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

The main commemoration took place in Collins Barracks, where the President Michael D Higgins, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other ministers were in attendance. 

Varadkar Source: Merrion Street

President Higgins laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland.

 Other events took place around the country – including in Waterford, Cork, Galway and Sligo. Waterford City marked the day of Commemoration at the John Condon Memorial, while Cork hosted its ceremony at Fitzgerald Park. 

Michael D Higgins Source: Merrion Street

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie