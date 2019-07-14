Photos: Events take place to honour Irish troops who've died in wars or UN missions

Source: Merrion Street

EVENTS HAVE BEEN taking place around the country for the National Day of Commemoration, in memory of all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

The main commemoration took place in Collins Barracks, where the President Michael D Higgins, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other ministers were in attendance.

Source: Merrion Street

President Higgins laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland.

Other events took place around the country – including in Waterford, Cork, Galway and Sligo. Waterford City marked the day of Commemoration at the John Condon Memorial, while Cork hosted its ceremony at Fitzgerald Park.

Source: Merrion Street