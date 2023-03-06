National Endometriosis Framework including two specialist treatment centres announced today

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has today announced the development of the National Endometriosis Framework which will set out a defined clinical care pathway for women with endometriosis.

Endometriosis is one of the most common gynaecological conditions in Ireland and affects approximately 1 in 10 women. It is characterised by a growth of endometrium-like cells outside the uterus.

Symptoms of endometriosis can vary in number and severity, but can include pelvic pain, menstruation pain, fatigue, diarrhoea, constipation, bloating and nausea.

Developed by the HSE’s National Women and Infants Health Programme (NWIHP), the Framework will be implemented on a phased basis, commencing this year.

The Department of Health have stated that the framework is built around the principle of “right care, right place, right time”, and its Model of Care proposes that women with symptoms of endometriosis be treated on the basis of presumed diagnosis.

The goal of this approach is to ensure women will receive timely, effective treatment at the appropriate level of intervention.

Speaking today, Minister Donnelly said:

“This Women’s Health Week, I’m delighted that women in Ireland are to be provided with a clear pathway for the management of endometriosis.”

“Since 2019, the Women’s Health Taskforce has heard testimony from women with endometriosis, who have described their experiences of the disease as ‘painful, isolating, misdiagnosed, lonely and dismissed.’

“This Framework, along with investment in holistic treatment teams and in two supra-regional hubs for complex cases are important steps towards improving their experiences and outcomes,” he said.

The Department of Health has estimated that the vast majority of cases can be managed successfully at primary care level with the assistance of GPs, while some patients will require additional multi-disciplinary support at secondary care level.

This is being facilitated with the setting up of five interdisciplinary teams to support the holistic treatment of endometriosis in each of the maternity networks.

A small number of women with more complex cases will require expert treatment in two supra-regional endometriosis specialist centres which are currently in development.

Clinical Director for the National Women and Infants Health Programme Dr Cliona Murphy said:

“This Framework is a significant development in our efforts to improve endometriosis care, and it aligns with NWIHP’s overall aim of improving women’s access to quality services.”

“Together with the establishment of other specialist women’s health services such as ‘see and treat’ Ambulatory Gynaecology Services, Specialist Menopause Clinics and Regional Fertility Hubs, we are delivering tangible improvements in women’s healthcare,” she said.

It’s estimated that 47% of women who experience fertility issues have endometriosis.