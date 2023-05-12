Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 12 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Minister Catherine Martin with the National Gallery of Ireland's director Dr Caroline Campbell at the unveiling of the piece of art
# La Vie des Champs
The National Gallery of Ireland now has its first ever painting by Paul Cézanne
La Vie des Champs – Life in the Fields – was completed in 1877 in Cézanne’s native Provence, in southern France.
309
0
8 minutes ago

A PIECE OF work by Paul Cézanne, a foundational figure for modern art, has become part of the collect of the National Gallery of Ireland.

It is the first painting by Cézanne (1839-1906) to enter the national collection.

La Vie des Champs – Life in the Fields – was completed in 1877 in Cézanne’s native Provence, in southern France.

This picture sees Cézanne depart from the darker, violent and thickly painted manner seen in his earlier paintings, and move towards a lighter, more colourful palette.

These characteristics became the distinctive components of Cézanne’s work.

The painting depicts a vibrant, imaginary landscape with a woman carrying a water jug upon her head in the centre.

This significant picture, which now belongs to the people of Ireland, has been purchased by the Gallery with support from the Government and a private philanthropic donation.

NO FEE 3 Cezanne at NGI Mark Stedman Minister Catherine Martin with the National Gallery of Ireland's director Dr Caroline Campbell at the unveiling of the piece of art Mark Stedman

“I wish to commend the work of the National Gallery in securing this wonderful painting for our National Collection,” Minister for Culture and Arts Catherine Martin said.

“La Vie des Champs is a magnificent addition to the National Gallery and will now be on free display for all to enjoy. The acquisition also highlights the important role of philanthropy for the National Gallery and hopefully will encourage other donations to our National Cultural Institutions,” Martin said.

La Vie des Champs is on display in rooms 1-5 of the National Gallery of Ireland’s Millennium Wing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     