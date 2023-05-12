The National Gallery of Ireland now has its first ever painting by Paul Cézanne

A PIECE OF work by Paul Cézanne, a foundational figure for modern art, has become part of the collect of the National Gallery of Ireland.

It is the first painting by Cézanne (1839-1906) to enter the national collection.

La Vie des Champs – Life in the Fields – was completed in 1877 in Cézanne’s native Provence, in southern France.

This picture sees Cézanne depart from the darker, violent and thickly painted manner seen in his earlier paintings, and move towards a lighter, more colourful palette.

These characteristics became the distinctive components of Cézanne’s work.

Advertisement

The painting depicts a vibrant, imaginary landscape with a woman carrying a water jug upon her head in the centre.

This significant picture, which now belongs to the people of Ireland, has been purchased by the Gallery with support from the Government and a private philanthropic donation.

Mark Stedman Minister Catherine Martin with the National Gallery of Ireland's director Dr Caroline Campbell at the unveiling of the piece of art Mark Stedman

“I wish to commend the work of the National Gallery in securing this wonderful painting for our National Collection,” Minister for Culture and Arts Catherine Martin said.

“La Vie des Champs is a magnificent addition to the National Gallery and will now be on free display for all to enjoy. The acquisition also highlights the important role of philanthropy for the National Gallery and hopefully will encourage other donations to our National Cultural Institutions,” Martin said.

La Vie des Champs is on display in rooms 1-5 of the National Gallery of Ireland’s Millennium Wing.