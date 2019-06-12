This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
This stunning image has won National Geographic Travel Photo of the Year

Weimin Chu will receive €6,646 and a post on National Geographic Travel’s Instagram account.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 8:16 PM
16 minutes ago 3,948 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4680409

image001 The winning image of the 2019 Travel Photo Contest Source: Weimin Chu via National Geographic

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC HAS unveiled the grand prize winner of the 2019 Travel Photo Contest.

Weimin Chu’s winning photo – Greenlandic Winter – depicts the fishing village of Upernavik in northwestern Greenland. 

Chu will receive $7,500 (€6,646) and a post on National Geographic Travel’s Instagram account.

Speaking of taking the photo, Chu said: “It felt so harmonious. The whole land was covered by white, cold snow, and the blue tint at dusk made it even cooler. But the light from the windows, street lights and the family of three made the world warm again.

“I love the contrast and mood of this scene. I was busy taking continuous pictures at that time, trying to capture the best moment.”

This year, the contest received thousands of entries from around the globe in three categories: Nature, Cities and People.

The photos were judged by a panel of expert photographers and National Geographic staff.

Huaifeng Li won first place in the people category with a photograph of actors preparing for an evening opera performance in Licheng County, China. 

Tamara Blazquez Haik received first place in the Nature category with a photograph of a griffon vulture soaring the skies in Monfragüe National Park in Spain.

All of the winning photos, along with the honorable mentions, can be viewed here.

