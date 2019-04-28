These spectacular photos are up for the National Geographic Travel Photo of the Year

ONE OF THE world’s top photography competitions is seeking entries, as photographers compete for a top prize of $7,500.

The 2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest is well underway and it has three categories – Nature, People and Cities.

As well as the cash prize and the prestigious title, the winning photo will also be featured on the @NatGeoTravel Instagram account.

The contest is accepting entries until 3 May at 12pm EDT (4pm Irish time).

Last year’s winner was Reiko Takahashi, who won the top prize for his photograph of a humpback whale near Japan’s Kumejima Island.

Here are some of the entries sent in this week for this year’s competition:

Cities

Source: Fan Chen

In Zhenfeng, Guizhou, China, several Buyi women were ready to take a bus to the county town.

Source: Guillaume Flandre

A woman reads a magazine in one of the numerous boardwalk shacks in Brighton, England.

Source: Florent Serfati

The Arrow of Notre Dame: The flaming Arrow had just fallen onto the structure below, creating an explosion.

Nature

Source: Dinesh Boaz

Aspiri Beach in Othonoi, Greece, captured with a drone.

Source: Mir N.

Taiwan is covered with temples, and they can be located anywhere. Sitting on a steep cliff, above a rushing river, this temple was secluded and only accessible by a bridge located in Taroko National Park. The area is well maintained by the Taiwanese indigenous people who live in specifically designated areas by choice.

Source: xiaoheng lUO

A gecko hides on a tree trunk and blends in with his environment.

Source: Alexis Castillo

On the morning of September 1, 2018, this scary lioness tried to reach the other shore right in front of us and just a few minutes before two crocodiles began patrolling the area.

People

Source: MD Tanveer Rohan

“My husband always helps me with housework, especially regarding the well – being of our younger child. I believe he carries the same responsibility towards my daughter, as much as I do.” Anita Banu of Chapainobabgonj was sharing her story when asked about her husband Sri Chandra Babu.

There are countless men like Chandra Babu in our society who are sharing housework with their wives, because a family can only have happiness and stability when there is an equal distribution of work.