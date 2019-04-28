This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 28 April, 2019
These spectacular photos are up for the National Geographic Travel Photo of the Year

The contest carries a $7,500 first prize.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,673 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4604669

ONE OF THE world’s top photography competitions is seeking entries, as photographers compete for a top prize of $7,500.

The 2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest is well underway and it has three categories – Nature, People and Cities. 

As well as the cash prize and the prestigious title, the winning photo will also be featured on the @NatGeoTravel Instagram account.

The contest is accepting entries until 3 May at 12pm EDT (4pm Irish time).

Last year’s winner was Reiko Takahashi, who won the top prize for his photograph of a humpback whale near Japan’s Kumejima Island.

Here are some of the entries sent in this week for this year’s competition: 

Cities

Ancient village station Source: Fan Chen

In Zhenfeng, Guizhou, China, several Buyi women were ready to take a bus to the county town.

The reader Source: Guillaume Flandre

A woman reads a magazine in one of the numerous boardwalk shacks in Brighton, England.

la flèche de notre dame Source: Florent Serfati

The Arrow of Notre Dame: The flaming Arrow had just fallen onto the structure below, creating an explosion.

Nature

in The Wild, Othonoi, Greece Source: Dinesh Boaz

Aspiri Beach in Othonoi, Greece, captured with a drone.

Temple on the Cliff Source: Mir N.

Taiwan is covered with temples, and they can be located anywhere. Sitting on a steep cliff, above a rushing river, this temple was secluded and only accessible by a bridge located in Taroko National Park. The area is well maintained by the Taiwanese indigenous people who live in specifically designated areas by choice.

hide Source: xiaoheng lUO

A gecko hides on a tree trunk and blends in with his environment.

Lioness of Khwai Source: Alexis Castillo

On the morning of September 1, 2018, this scary lioness tried to reach the other shore right in front of us and just a few minutes before two crocodiles began patrolling the area.

People

Happy Shantal Family Source: MD Tanveer Rohan

“My husband always helps me with housework, especially regarding the well – being of our younger child. I believe he carries the same responsibility towards my daughter, as much as I do.” Anita Banu of Chapainobabgonj was sharing her story when asked about her husband Sri Chandra Babu.
There are countless men like Chandra Babu in our society who are sharing housework with their wives, because a family can only have happiness and stability when there is an equal distribution of work.

How to train your dragon Source: Léo Kwok

It was the first full moon night in the Chinese lunar year, symbolizing unity and perfection. People in Meizhou performed a fire dragon dance that showered molten iron, spewing from fireworks — sparks to celebrate the Lantern Festival. This celebration has been performed since the Qing Dynasty and is designated as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Under the cherry blossoms Source: Susumu Nihashi

Japanese love cherry blossoms and people have picnics under cherry blossoms when they are in bloom. I took this photo in Negawa River Way, Tokyo. On either bank of a small stream, cherry blossom trees line the water — it is popular spot. On the day pictured, many people were enjoying picnics. It was really peaceful spring day.

More information about the competition and how to enter can be found here.



