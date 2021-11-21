#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 21 November 2021
Advertisement

Still no winner as €19 million Lotto jackpot rolls over again

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan last week called for an audit and investigation of the draw.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 11:31 AM
7 minutes ago 594 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5607754
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THERE WAS NO winner last night of the €19 million Lotto jackpot prize, which has now rolled over on 47 occasions since it was last won on 6 June.

The jackpot prize is now capped at €19.06 million. Funds that would usually be added to the jackpot have instead been distributed to the next prize tiers, so two players on Wednesday won over €384,000 each.

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan last week called for an audit and investigation of the draw as the top jackpot has not been won in almost six months. 

Durkan said he was not saying “anything odd has happened”, but said he had never agreed with the decision to increase the number of balls to 47. 

“I’m old enough to remember 1986 when there were 36 balls and that’s how it should have stayed,” he said. 

He called on the operator of the Irish National Lottery, Premier Lotteries Ireland, to “drop a couple of balls as a mark of good faith”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I’ll also be writing to Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, whose department oversees this, to express my concern here and to get his views on the matter,” Durkan said.

“As part of the terms of the National Lottery licence, almost 30c from every €1 spent on National Lottery games is returned to the Exchequer to be utilised by Good Cause projects.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie