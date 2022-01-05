National Lottery appeals for €30,000 winner to come forward

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has sent out an appeal to players to check tickets as the deadline to claim a prize of more than €30,000 is set to run out.

The Match 5 prize worth €33,932 from Friday, 15 October, remains unclaimed and the winner is based in Dublin.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Thursday, 13 January, which is just over a week away.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Dunnes Stores in the Ilac Centre on Henry Street in Dublin 1.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for the Friday 15 October draw were: 21, 26, 31, 34, 49 and lucky stars 02, 05.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all EuroMillions in Dublin to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize.

“We are appealing to all of our EuroMillions players who may have purchased a ticket for the 15th October draw at Dunnes Stores in the Ilac Centre on Henry Street in Dublin to urgently check their tickets.

“We are eager to hear from the lucky winner who scooped the Match 5 prize worth €33,932 as the last date to claim is just over a week away on Thursday 13th January.

“If you are the winner, sign the back of your ticket which is worth €33,932 and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize,” the spokesperson said.