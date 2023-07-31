The National Party says Justin Barrett has been removed as leader, but Barrett claims he is still in charge

AN INTERNAL SPAT has emerged within the far-right National Party following the release this morning of a statement saying Justin Barrett has been removed as the party’s president and has been replaced by the party’s deputy leader James Reynolds.

According to the statement posted on the party’s Twitter account, Barrett was removed as president in mid-July due to “an overwhelming lack of confidence from active party members”.

Barrett responded to what he described as the “farcical” statement on Telegram and said he remains the party’s leader “in law”.

The statement posted on the National Party’s Twitter account read: “Mr Barrett’s hands-off leadership style over the past number of years allowed the party to go to seed.

“Several of his recent strategic decisions generated opposition in the party and resulted in a lack of confidence in his leadership.”

In a statement today, Reynolds said he has “no wish” to enter an “unedifying public dispute” with Barrett.

“Despite recent events, I thank him for his past service and wish him well for the future.

“As the new leader of the National Party, I intend to oversee a process of root-and-branch reforms to put the party on a stable footing during this transitional period,” Reynolds said.

He added that a full statement will be released “at a later time”.

Barrett disputed the comments made by Reynolds, and implied that the action went against the National Party’s Constitution.

Last week, the National Party made headlines after it was alleged that €400,000 worth of gold had been stolen from the party.

The story died down almost as soon as it was reported, with a suggestion from sources that no crime had been committed.

The National Party is a registered political party founded in 2016. However the party has failed to submit any financial statements to the Standards in Public Office Commission since its establishment.

It describes itself as a “nationalist, Eurosceptic and pro-life” organisation “best known for advocating a reversal of mass-immigration policies”.

On its website, it lists nine principles which act as something of a manifesto, which encompasses everything from the party’s position on a United Ireland, to its opposition to abortion, to its aim to legislate for the return of the death penalty in Ireland.

It has no elected TDs or senators.

With reporting from Stephen McDermott