Remembrance centre to be located at site of former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street

The site of the former Magdalene laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin city

A NATIONAL CENTRE for Research and Rememberance is set to be located on the site of the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin city centre.

The Government today approved the proposals for the centre, after Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman brought a memo to Cabinet this morning.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children confirmed the news this afternoon, saying the centre will “honour all those who were resident in mother and baby homes, industrial schools, reformatories, Magdalene laundries and related institutions”.

The development of a memorial centre was promised by the Government as part of the Action Plan it devised following the publication of the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes in January 2021.

As “a site of national conscience”, the National Centre for Research and Remembrance will comprise:

a museum and exhibition space, the development of which will be led by the National Museum of Ireland

a research centre and repository of records related to institutional trauma in the 20th century which will form part of the National Archives

a place for reflection and remembrance

The Department’s spokesperson said the site will also contribute to “the social and economic development of Dublin’s north east inner city” through social housing and local community facilities, and an educational and early learning facility.

In recent years there has been much debate over how and where such a centre should be developed.

Open Heart City, a voluntary collective of survivor groups, historians and architects, previously mapped out how best to create a ‘site of conscience’ on the Sean McDermott Street site. It was the last Magdalene laundry in the State to close, in 1996.

Sites of Conscience have been set up worldwide. They are museums and memorials that highlight history, and in the process try to promote justice and human rights.

Other campaigners had raised concerns about locating the museum in Dublin, saying other locations should also be considered.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Department of Children said: “While physically situated in Dublin, the National Centre will be accessible for all survivors, whether in other parts of Ireland or abroad.

“It will provide digital access to records and exhibits, as well as developing physical presences elsewhere to enable survivors to visit more easily. In this way, the centre will be a national institution which achieves both a global reach and strong connections to, and benefits for, the local community.”

Personal testimonies

The Department’s spokesperson said “one unique aspect of the central repository will be the inclusion of the personal testimonies of survivors; allowing the lived experiences of survivors to be formally accepted as part of the official record”.

Many survivors had raised concerns about the treatment of their testimony by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and questioned how certain findings were reached.

Judicial reviews involving high-profile survivors, Philomena Lee and Mary Harney, were heard by the High Court last November.

In December, the State acknowledged that survivors’ rights were breached when they were not given a draft of the Commission’s final report prior to its publication last year.

In a significant victory for survivors, the State admitted that Lee and Harney are identifiable in the final report and should have been given a right to reply to the sections relevant to them prior to the report’s publication

The wording of a statement acknowledging the breach of rights was agreed by all parties on 17 December and published alongside the final report of the Commission, as well as on the Department’s website and in the Oireachtas Library with the final report.

The statement noted: “A number of survivors do not accept the accounts given in the Final Report of the Commission of Investigation as a true and full reflection of the oral and documentary evidence they gave to the Confidential Committee or the Commission of Investigation.”

It also noted that the accuracy of certain paragraphs in the report “is not accepted by survivors”.

As such, a number of survivors and activists had argued the Commission’s final report was unfit to stand as the official record of what occurred in the 18 institutions under investigation. The Government stood over the report but said it would find another way ensure survivors’ testimony was heard.

“Recognising the sensitivity of this work and the importance of respecting data protection and privacy rights, the processes for preserving and accessing records will be progressed in conjunction with survivors and relevant experts, and will be supported by legal analysis and legislation,” today’s statement noted.

The proposals for the National Centre were developed by the Secretary General to the Government, following informal consultation with key advocates and stakeholders, and were brought to Government jointly by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister O’Gorman today.