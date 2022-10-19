National review of State supports, including financial, for PhD researchers to begin next month

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A NATIONAL REVIEW of State supports for PhD researchers has been announced bny Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.
The review will commence next month and it is expected to be completed early next year. A robust evidence base is to inform the review.
The scope of the review will include:
“I am pleased to announce a national review of the supports for PhD researchers. I have met with these researchers over the past year who have made it clear there are a range of issues facing them. Some of these are financial but there are broader issues too,” Harris said.
“This review will hear from the frontline. Its first step will be to engage with relevant stakeholders including PhD researchers, host institutions, research funders, employers and relevant Government departments such as Health, Agriculture, Food & Marine and Justice,” he said.
“We want Ireland to be a leader in talent. In order to do that, we have to ensure that our brightest talent here in Ireland can pursue their research ambitions in a supportive environment. I look forward to receiving the report’s recommendations in early 2023.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS