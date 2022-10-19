National review of State supports, including financial, for PhD researchers to begin next month

A NATIONAL REVIEW of State supports for PhD researchers has been announced bny Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.

The review will commence next month and it is expected to be completed early next year. A robust evidence base is to inform the review.

The scope of the review will include:

Current PhD researcher supports including financial supports (stipends, SUSI supports and others)

The adequacy, consistency and equity of current arrangements across research funders and higher education institutions, including equity and welfare considerations

The status of PhD researchers (student, employee) including a review of international comparators and models

Impact on the funding of research programmes of any adjustments to current supports

Graduate outcomes for PhD graduates including return on investment/benefits to the researcher

Visa requirements and duration for non-EU students

“I am pleased to announce a national review of the supports for PhD researchers. I have met with these researchers over the past year who have made it clear there are a range of issues facing them. Some of these are financial but there are broader issues too,” Harris said.

“This review will hear from the frontline. Its first step will be to engage with relevant stakeholders including PhD researchers, host institutions, research funders, employers and relevant Government departments such as Health, Agriculture, Food & Marine and Justice,” he said.

“We want Ireland to be a leader in talent. In order to do that, we have to ensure that our brightest talent here in Ireland can pursue their research ambitions in a supportive environment. I look forward to receiving the report’s recommendations in early 2023.”