This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

Covid-19 forces socially distanced celebrations for National Services Day

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will lay a wreath at a ceremony in Dublin.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,779 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5196406
There will be no parade for National Services Day this year.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
There will be no parade for National Services Day this year.
There will be no parade for National Services Day this year.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Updated 34 minutes ago

THE IRISH AIR Corps will perform a fly over in Dublin today, while church bells will ring out across the country, as Covid-19 forces a more muted celebration of National Services Day. 

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the normal celebrations, which normally take place on the first Saturday of September. 

However, the government, national service staff and members of the public will mark the occasion in a more socially distanced way. 

While the annual parade has been cancelled, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will lay a wreath at a ceremony in Dublin. 

Organisers have also said that the fly over will take place at 3pm, while churches will sound bells at the same time. 

Emergency service staff will also bring their vehicles outside their bases – turning on their lights and sounding their sirens. 

The celebrations come amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen healthcare staff and frontline workers hailed for their efforts during the worst of the crisis. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today tweeted his thanks to frontline workers.

“Every day these women and men support and protect communities right across our country. Their vital contribution to society enables us to continue the fight against Covid-19,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Very few people have been left unscathed by the virus,” National Services Day Chairperson Seamus O’Neill said. 

He said that today was about a “spirit of remembrance and gratitude”. 

O’Neill encouraged people across the country to join in the celebration and to chap or cheer at 3pm to mark the day. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie