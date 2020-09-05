Covid-19 forces socially distanced celebrations for National Services Day

There will be no parade for National Services Day this year.

THE IRISH AIR Corps will perform a fly over in Dublin today, while church bells will ring out across the country, as Covid-19 forces a more muted celebration of National Services Day.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the normal celebrations, which normally take place on the first Saturday of September.

However, the government, national service staff and members of the public will mark the occasion in a more socially distanced way.

While the annual parade has been cancelled, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will lay a wreath at a ceremony in Dublin.

Organisers have also said that the fly over will take place at 3pm, while churches will sound bells at the same time.

Emergency service staff will also bring their vehicles outside their bases – turning on their lights and sounding their sirens.

Today we say thank you to all of our emergency frontline workers on #NationalServicesDay

Every day these women & men support and protect communities right across our country. Their vital contribution to society enables us to continue the fight against #Covid_19 #NSD2020 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 5, 2020

The celebrations come amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen healthcare staff and frontline workers hailed for their efforts during the worst of the crisis.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today tweeted his thanks to frontline workers.

“Every day these women and men support and protect communities right across our country. Their vital contribution to society enables us to continue the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

“Very few people have been left unscathed by the virus,” National Services Day Chairperson Seamus O’Neill said.

He said that today was about a “spirit of remembrance and gratitude”.

O’Neill encouraged people across the country to join in the celebration and to chap or cheer at 3pm to mark the day.