Dublin: 9°C Saturday 27 March 2021
Nearly 1,000 drivers caught breaking the speed limit during national 'Slow Down Day'

Over a 24-hour period,150,605 vehicles were checked.

By Christina Finn Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 12:22 PM
GoSafe vehicle deployed on the N59 at Srahlea, Liscarney, Mayo yesterday.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

CLOSE TO 1,000 vehicles were caught speeding by gardaí during national ‘Slow Down Day’.

Over a 24-hour period between 7am on Friday to 7am on Saturday, 150,605 vehicles were checked, with 994 drivers found to be over the speed limit.

Among the detections was a driver in Donegal in a 50km/h who was driving at a speed of 122km/h. 

In Dublin, one driver was caught speeding at 96km/h in a 60Km/h zone. 

Speaking following the awareness campaign Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon Roads Policing Bureau said it is concerning that despite advanced warning and widely circulated appeals to slow down, a significant number of motorists still failed to drive safely within the speed limit.

“In the course of today’s campaign we detected a number of vehicles which were being driven at well in excess of the speed limit,” he said.

“If a pedestrian or other vulnerable road-user is hit by a vehicle travelling at such speeds, unfortunately the outcome will inevitably be a serious injury or fatality,” said McMahon.

He thanked the majority of drivers who continue to travel within the speed limits, but appealed to motorists to pay attention to their speed when driving and to slow down, not just for one day, but for every day. 

“We will continue to maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users,” he added.

