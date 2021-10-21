#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí will be out in force for national slow down day today

Gardaí will particularly be focusing on rural roads throughout the day.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 9:11 AM
5 minutes ago 296 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5580298
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

MOTORISTS ACROSS THE country are being urged to slow down on the roads today.

Gardaí are conducting a major speed enforcement operation as part of National Slow Down Day.

It is running for 24 hours until 7am tomorrow and will consist of high-visibility garda activities in all 1,322 speed enforcement zones.

The aim of the operation is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed. 

While An Garda Síochána will be focusing its enforcement activity across all speed limit zones, there will be a particular focus on rural roads. 

Gardaí said this is because almost four out of five (78%) fatalities to date this year have happened on rural roads. These are roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or above. 

“It is important to thank all those drivers who do the right thing and drive not only within the necessary speed limits, but at speeds that are appropriate to the conditions,” Superintendent Thomas Murphy said at the launch of Slow Down Day. 

“However, there are some drivers who ignore our speed limits and put themselves and others at risk. This is especially true on rural roads which are often narrow and where bends and corners restrict a driver’s vision,” Murphy said. 

“There are no margins for error on these roads which is why drivers need to slow down when using them. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We are asking all drivers to support our national Slow Down Day, not just on Slow Down Day but every day. If we all slow down a little we can make a big difference,” he said. 

Five people have been killed and 59 people have been seriously injured in October Bank Holiday collisions between 2016 and 2020. 

As of 19 October, there have been 113 people killed on Irish roads as a result of 103 fatal collisions so far this year. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie