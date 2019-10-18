'Lowering speed is crucial': Gardaí detect motorist driving 138km/h in an 80km/h zone

A MOTORIST HAS been caught driving 138km/h in an 80km/h zone today.

The driver was detected speeding during An Garda Síochána’s National Slow Down Day today.

Since 7am, gardaí and GoSafe have checked the speed of 55,035 vehicles.

A total of 131 vehicles have been detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

One person was found driving far in excess of the speed limit on the R675 Ballykinsella Waterford/Waterford, driving at a speed of 138km/h in a 80km/h zone.

“This is the second Slow Down Day of 2019 and it could not come at a more appropriate time,” Chief Superintendent Paul Clearly, of the Roads Policing Bureau, said.

“Roads deaths are significantly higher than this period last year and with the darker, wetter weather approaching, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be at higher risk over the coming months,” he said.

The gardaí released some other “notable detections” of speeding since 7am this morning:

84km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Clontarf Road, Dublin

79km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R118 Rock Road, Dublin

151km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N72 Gort na gCros Mala, Cork

181 km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M1 Lusk, Dublin

132 km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 Mount Kennedy Demesne Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow

“Lowering speed is crucial for reducing injuries in the event of a collision and keeps everyone in the community safer. Please check your speed and support Slow Down day, not only on the day, but every day,” Cleary said.

The penalty for speeding is 3 penalty points and an €80 euro fine if paid within 28 days.