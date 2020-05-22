Motorists urged to slow down amid increase of pedestrians and cyclists due to Covid-19 crisis

File photo of a checkpoint on O'Connell Street in Dublin city on 15 May.

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to motorists to drive within speed limits ahead of a national speed enforcement operation, noting that more pedestrians and cyclists are on Irish roads due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘National Slow Down Day’ – a collaboration between An Garda Síochána, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and others – will take place from 7am today until 7am tomorrow.

As of 20 May, there have been 56 fatalities on Irish roads this year, an increase of five deaths on the same period last year. Pedestrians account for 30% of all fatalities.

Speed is deemed to be a contributory factor in about one-third of all fatal collisions, according to RSA analysis.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary said that despite recent reductions in traffic due to the Covid-19 restrictions, “we have continued to see a small percentage of motorists who travel at excessively high speeds both in urban and rural areas”.

“In these times with more vulnerable persons on our roads, pedestrians and cyclists, we appeal to motorists to be aware of the posted speed limits and also while travelling to be conscious of the presence of other road users,” Cleary said.

Today’s operation will consist of “high-visibility speed enforcement” in 1,322 speed enforcement zones around the country.

Social distancing

Speaking ahead of the operation, John Caulfield, interim CEO of the RSA, said: “Even though traffic volumes have reduced, the need for drivers to slow down has never been greater. Anyone out driving will probably encounter large numbers of people out walking, jogging and cycling.”

Caulfield stated that these road users “will probably need to social distance too when sharing the road”.

“This means that drivers really need to be alert to their presence. Care also needs to be taken by pedestrians, to ensure their safety, by using a footpath. Where there is none, they need to walk as near as possible to the right-hand side of the road facing oncoming traffic.”

Caulfield added that the speed at which a collision occurs “determines the severity of that crash”.

“For example, if a pedestrian or cyclist is hit at 60km/h they only have a 10% chance of survival, but if hit at 30km/h they have a 90% chance of surviving.

“By slowing down, a driver will have more time and space to react to any potential hazard on the road. It also increases the likelihood of surviving a crash,” Caulfield said.