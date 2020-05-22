This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 22 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Motorists urged to slow down amid increase of pedestrians and cyclists due to Covid-19 crisis

‘National Slow Down Day’ will take place from 7am today until 7am tomorrow.

By Órla Ryan Friday 22 May 2020, 6:15 AM
25 minutes ago 663 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104932
File photo of a checkpoint on O'Connell Street in Dublin city on 15 May.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo of a checkpoint on O'Connell Street in Dublin city on 15 May.
File photo of a checkpoint on O'Connell Street in Dublin city on 15 May.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to motorists to drive within speed limits ahead of a national speed enforcement operation, noting that more pedestrians and cyclists are on Irish roads due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘National Slow Down Day’ – a collaboration between An Garda Síochána, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and others – will take place from 7am today until 7am tomorrow.

As of 20 May, there have been 56 fatalities on Irish roads this year, an increase of five deaths on the same period last year. Pedestrians account for 30% of all fatalities.

Speed is deemed to be a contributory factor in about one-third of all fatal collisions, according to RSA analysis.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary said that despite recent reductions in traffic due to the Covid-19 restrictions, “we have continued to see a small percentage of motorists who travel at excessively high speeds both in urban and rural areas”.

“In these times with more vulnerable persons on our roads, pedestrians and cyclists, we appeal to motorists to be aware of the posted speed limits and also while travelling to be conscious of the presence of other road users,” Cleary said.

Today’s operation will consist of “high-visibility speed enforcement” in 1,322 speed enforcement zones around the country.

Social distancing

Speaking ahead of the operation, John Caulfield, interim CEO of the RSA, said: “Even though traffic volumes have reduced, the need for drivers to slow down has never been greater. Anyone out driving will probably encounter large numbers of people out walking, jogging and cycling.”

Caulfield stated that these road users “will probably need to social distance too when sharing the road”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This means that drivers really need to be alert to their presence. Care also needs to be taken by pedestrians, to ensure their safety, by using a footpath. Where there is none, they need to walk as near as possible to the right-hand side of the road facing oncoming traffic.”

Caulfield added that the speed at which a collision occurs “determines the severity of that crash”.

“For example, if a pedestrian or cyclist is hit at 60km/h they only have a 10% chance of survival, but if hit at 30km/h they have a 90% chance of surviving.

“By slowing down, a driver will have more time and space to react to any potential hazard on the road. It also increases the likelihood of surviving a crash,” Caulfield said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie