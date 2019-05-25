This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 25 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'154km/h in 100 zone': Gardaí catch 304 drivers above speed limit on national slow down day

Over the 24-hour period, gardaí and GoSafe checked a total of 195,768 vehicles.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 25 May 2019, 2:03 PM
20 minutes ago 1,260 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4651949

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA’S National Slow Down Day finished up at 7am this morning. 

Over the 24-hour period, gardaí and GoSafe checked a total of 195,768 vehicles. 

A total of 304 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit. 

One person was found to be driving far in excess of the of the speed limit on the N26 in Mayo, driving at a speed of 143km/h in a 100km/h zone. 

Chief superintendent Paul Cleary of the Roads Policing Bureau thanked drivers who were “found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit”.

“[We] would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits,” Cleary said. 

The gardaí released some “notable detections” of speeding over the 24-hour period:

  • 87km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R118 Rock Road, Dublin
  • 154km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 Kilmona Grenagh, Cork
  • 115km/h in a 80km/h zone on the N55 Auburn Glasson, Westmeath
  • 143km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish, Ballina, Mayo
  • 70km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R556 Montanagay, Abbeydorney, Kerry
  • 138km/h in a 100km/h zone on the R132 Mell, Killineer, Louth
  • 94km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R403  Ovidstown, Clane, Kildare
  • 115km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, Cork
  • 137km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M1 Lusk, Dublin

Cleary thanked the Road Safety Authority and the organisations who were involved in and supported the campaign. 

“Drivers, please, think about the consequences of speeding the next time you get behind the wheel and reduce your speed accordingly,” he said. 

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána’s Twitter account has been busying itself with many posts about the Spice Girls and its finest Queen puns. 

“Another one bites the dust! This scrambler was being ridden dangerously in a residential area of south Dublin until the rider was forced to abandon when intercepted by a passing motorcycle patrol,” gardaí tweeted. 

“It was later found to have been stolen last March.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie