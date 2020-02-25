This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Nationwide Status Yellow snow and ice warning kicks in

The warning came into effect at 6am and will remain in place until 9am Wednesday.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 8:02 AM
34 minutes ago 7,016 Views No Comments
Leinster's Highest Mountain, Lugnaquilla - 'The Lug' - covered in snow earlier this month.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

A STATUS YELLOW snow/ice warning for the entire country has come into effect with Met Éireann forecasting wintry showers throughout the day. 

The Status Yellow warning came into effect at 6am and will remain in place until 9am Wednesday. 

The forecaster said there will be wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet which will become increasingly widespread throughout the day leading to some icy patches.

Some snow accumulations will also occur, it said.  

It’s set to be cold and windy day, with sunny spells and widespread blustery showers. 

In marine warnings, a Status Yellow gale warning and a Status Yellow small craft warning remain in place.

AA Roadwatch is reminding motorists that it takes much longer to stop a vehicle when roads are icy and are advising motorists to reduce speed and keep further back from the driver in front.

“Avoid any harsh acceleration or braking, and allow extra time to fully de-ice your vehicle before setting out,” it warned. 

Tonight is set to be very cold with clear spell and wintry showers. Temperatures will range between -2 to 1 degree. 

Tomorrow will remain cold but bright with sunny spells. There will be some scattered showers with a continuing risk of show showers, mainly over higher ground. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

