NATO defence ministers to meet in Brussels today for talks on supplying more ammo to Ukraine

WESTERN LEADERS WILL meet today to discuss how to keep ammunition flowing to Ukraine, with Kyiv pressing for fighter jets to push Russia back.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Western aircraft having already secured commitments from allies in the West for tanks, air defence and precision missiles.

But those allies insist that they are scrambling to ensure that Ukraine’s forces have the ammunition they need on the ground to push back renewed Russian offensives in the east of the country.

“It is clear that we are in a race of logistics,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels today.

“Key capabilities like ammunition, fuel, and spare parts must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield. Speed will save lives.”

Ukraine’s supporters – spearheaded by the United States – have already supplied billions of dollars of arms to help Kyiv hold back Moscow.

Now, just under a year into the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin is once again stepping up his brutal assaults in the east of the country.

“We see how they are sending in more troops, more weapons, more capabilities to try to pressure the Ukrainians,” Stoltenberg said.

The fighting is consuming vast quantities of ammunition, straining stockpiles and industries on both sides of the confrontation.

Stoltenberg warned that Kyiv’s current rate of expenditure was “many times higher” than the output in NATO countries.

Allies continue to raid their shelves for the rounds – especially 155-millimetre shells – that Ukraine is firing by the thousands each day.

Advertisement

NATO is scrambling to get its factories to pump out more, and allies are eyeing plans for joint weapons purchases, higher defence spending and longer-term contracts.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has called on EU states to acquire arms for Ukraine together, in the same way that the EU bought Covid-19 vaccines in bulk.

Last week, Zelenskyy issued a powerful call for NATO members to send fighter planes and longer-range missiles during a whistlestop tour of London, Paris and Brussels .

He won a commitment to train pilots from Britain, but did not get any firm promises that his forces will get Western planes.

Slovakia has said it is willing to discuss sending Soviet MIG-29 planes to help replace losses to Ukraine’s current stocks.

Diplomats from several NATO allies said they did not expect any firm announcement from today’s meeting on supplying Western jets, but that momentum was building.

The United States – by far the biggest supplier of arms to Ukraine – is seen as key as it could greenlight sending the widely used F-16 fighters.

Stoltenberg pointed out that over the year of war the support from the West has already “evolved” from anti-tank weapons to advanced Patriot air defence systems.

“Regardless of what you think about aircraft, that will take time,” Stoltenberg said.

He urged allies to make good on the promises of fighting vehicles and tanks they have announced.

“We need to now at least ensure that we deliver what we can deliver in the short term, because that can really make a difference on the battlefield in the coming weeks,” he said.

- © AFP 2023