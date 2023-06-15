Highly awaited EU vote on Nature Restoration Law postponed to end of month

A COMMITTEE VOTE on the EU’s proposed new law to restore degraded land has been postponed to the end of the month after a jam-packed session went over time this morning.

The legislation would set specific targets for the first time on restoring nature through measures such as rewetting areas of drained peatlands, increasing green spaces in urban areas, and improving biodiversity in lands used for agriculture and forestry.

There are strong divisions among MEPs over the proposal, with the European People’s Party, the political grouping that Fine Gael sits in, withdrawing from committee negotiations at the end of May.

The EU’s Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) committee of 88 MEPs convened this morning for a highly anticipated meeting to vote on the proposed package and determine whether it would move forward to a full vote by the Parliament.

A vote on whether it should be rejected outright was narrowly defeated in a tie of 44 votes to 44 – below the threshold that would have been required to accept the rejection.

This allowed the committee to move forward with voting on compromises to the text.

Advertisement

However, it reached the end of its allocated time without having finished voting on all of the amendments and was beginning to overlap with a scheduled plenary session of the full Parliament on other voting matters.

The outstanding votes on the nature restoration proposal have been postponed until 27 June.

Supporters of the law say it is necessary for taking action on protecting and restoring the natural world to allow plants, animals, birds and insects to survive and thrive, carbon to be stored in the land instead of being released into the atmosphere as a greenhouse gas, and humans to continue to benefit from the land in areas like food production and water quality.

Opponents’ main concerns are with the capacity of member states to carry out the measures proposed, the amount of land that would need to be restored, and to what extent that could mean land currently used for agriculture would need to be repurposed.

The division on the continent spilled over into Irish politics in recent weeks, including between coalition partners Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael said there were aspects of the law that he felt were “going too far and not fully recognising how we use land in Ireland in particular”.

Junior minister Ossian Smyth of the Greens said he was “disappointed” with the EPP decision to pull out of negotiations: “Forget the coalition and politics, I think Irish people love nature and want to protect it.”