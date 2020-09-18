#Open journalism No news is bad news

Union concerned at reports of threat to jobs at Ulster Bank

The Financial Services Union has responded to reports that UK parent company NatWest is considering closing Ulster Bank in the Republic.

By Laura Byrne Friday 18 Sep 2020, 8:40 AM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE FINANCIAL SERVICES Union has expressed concern at reports that around 2,900 jobs at Ulster Bank in Ireland could be at risk.

The Irish Times last night reported that NatWest, the bank’s parent company based in the UK, was considering winding down its Irish operation, which would put a significant number of jobs in jeopardy.

Commenting on the reports, Gareth Murphy, Head of Industrial Relations and Campaigns at the FSU said, “The news tonight for Ulster Bank staff is shocking and deeply upsetting for all”. He said the union had met to discuss the future of Ulster Bank in Ireland.

The union represents about 70% of staff at the bank in Ireland and said it will be communicating with them this morning. It has called on NatWest, which until recently had traded under the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) name, to “issue a statement clarifying its commitments to staff and customers” in Ireland.

In a statement, Murphy said, “we will fight for the future of this bank and for jobs”.

Ulster Bank has 146 branches across the Republic and 90 in the North. Earlier this month, the bank announced it was to cut 266 jobs, having incurred a loss of €276 million in the first six months of the year.

General Secretary of the FSU, John O’Connell expressed dismay at the reports, calling on the bank to immediately reassure staff and the union that Natwest is committed to the future of the bank.

O’Connell said: “If this story is substantiated we are shocked and angry at how the bank is treating staff and customers. We have been engaged in good faith in a restructure process over the last number of weeks to secure jobs and minimise redundancies and the bank reassured us of the commitment from Natwest to Ulster Bank.”

He called on Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard and NatWest CEO Alison Rose to refute the story and assure staff in Ireland that their jobs are secure.

NatWest has not yet commented on the reports.

About the author:

About the author
Laura Byrne  / Assistant News Editor
@LauraByrneStory
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie

