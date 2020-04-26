Naval Service detains French boat off Mizen Head

THE NAVAL SERVICE has detained a French-registered fishing vessel for an alleged breach of fishing regulations.

LÉ George Bernard Shaw detained the boat 180 nautical miles west of Mizen Head.

The boat is now being escorted to Castletownbere in Cork.

Gardaí will take charge of the boat once it arrives.

This brings to four the number of vessels detained by the Naval Service this year.

Sea fishery inspections are part of the regular duties of the Naval Service to support the Sea Fishery Protection Authority.