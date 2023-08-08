Gardaí investigating fire at Navan apartment block that left buildings 'uninhabitable'

A GARDA INVESTIGATION is underway after residents had to be evacuated from the Academy Square apartment buildings in Navan after a fire broke out yesterday evening.

In a statement released this afternoon, a Garda spokesperson confirmed that the incident is being treated as “suspected criminal damage”.

“Shortly before 7pm, Gardaí received reports of a fire in progress at an underground car-park of an apartment building on Academy Street in Navan,” the statement said.

“The fire, which was extinguished by a number of units from Meath County Fire Service, caused significant damage to a number of cars and to the building.”

“No injuries were reported although a number of residents in the apartment building had to be evacuated.

“The scene was preserved and a technical examination was conducted. An investigation at Navan Garda station is underway.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have been in the Academy Street area between 6pm and 7pm on Monday and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.”

A spokesperson for Oriel Property Management, which manages the buildings, told The Journal that there had been issues securing emergency accommodation for residents of the apartments.

“We are currently trying to make contact with the housing section of Meath County Council, as the two of these blocks are uninhabitable.”

The council stated:

“Significant damage was caused by the fire to areas of the car park resulting in the electricity supply services to a number of apartments being severely damaged.”

“The occupants of these apartments had to vacate their properties due to safety concerns regarding lack of electricity supply.”

Meath County Council added that it was working with Oriel Property Mangement to assess tenants’ “individual circumstances and requirement for emergency accommodation”.

Local radio station LMFM have reported that fire brigades attended a similar call-out on Sunday night, during which less extensive damage was caused to the same area of the building.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Academy Street area at these times are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.