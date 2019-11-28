Man (30s) arrested after threatening staff with hammer during Meath robbery

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN aggravated robbery in Navan, Co Meath have charged a man in his 30s.

At 3.20pm yesterday, a man entered a premises in Flowerhill wearing a mask and armed with a hammer.

A garda spokesperson said he threatened staff and demanded cash before leaving the premises.

Gardaí arrested a man in his early 30s in relation to this incident during a follow-up search last night.

He was taken to Navan Garda Station and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Trim District Court this morning.

