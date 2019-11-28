This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30s) arrested after threatening staff with hammer during Meath robbery

He is due to appear before Trim District Court this morning.

By Adam Daly Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 10:49 AM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN aggravated robbery in Navan, Co Meath have charged a man in his 30s. 

At 3.20pm yesterday, a man entered a premises in Flowerhill wearing a mask and armed with a hammer. 

A garda spokesperson said he threatened staff and demanded cash before leaving the premises. 

Gardaí arrested a man in his early 30s in relation to this incident during a follow-up search last night. 

He was taken to Navan Garda Station and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Trim District Court this morning. 

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

