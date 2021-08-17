#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 17 August 2021
Gardaí arrest man over Navan Road crash as investigators probe whether vehicle was pursued

The crash happened yesterday around 6pm.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 17 Aug 2021, 5:55 PM
A screengrab from a video shared of the scene.
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s in relation to a crash which happened on the Navan Road in Dublin yesterday evening.

The incident happened at Canterbury Gate in west Dublin at around 6pm on Monday.

A man in his 20s, as well as a teenage boy, remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital. 

Gardaí are investigating if the vehicle was being pursued in the run up to the crash. One line of investigation is whether the crash was part of a local feud.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Any road users who were travelling inbound on the (M3) Navan Road (between Mulhuddart Service Station and Exit 3 to Blanchardstown) near Canterbury Gate on Monday between 5.45pm – 6.15pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.”

With reporting by Niall O’Connor.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

