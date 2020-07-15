This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Glee actor Naya Rivera's death ruled an accidental drowning

Ventura County Sheriff said that the lake’s strong currents could have caused a fatal accident.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 7:05 AM
24 minutes ago
Naya Rivera at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
Image: Russ Elliot via PA Images
Naya Rivera at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
Naya Rivera at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
Image: Russ Elliot via PA Images

THE DEATH OF Glee actress Naya Rivera in a California lake last week was ruled an accidental drowning by medical examiners yesterday.

Rivera, aged 33, disappeared during a boating trip with her four-year-old son last Wednesday, and her body was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office formally confirmed Rivera’s identity using dental records, it said in a statement.

No traumatic injuries or evidence of alcohol or other toxins were found.

On Monday, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said there was no indication of suicide, and suggested that the lake’s strong currents could have caused a fatal accident.

“The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting – it was unanchored – and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” he said.

people-naya-rivera Members of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office are seen at a boating dock. Source: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Her son was found asleep and drifting in the boat some three hours after Rivera rented it at the popular recreational hotspot around an hour’s drive northwest of Los Angeles.

Hollywood stars paid tributes to Rivera, including her former castmates on smash-hit musical television series “Glee,” some of whom gathered at the shore of the lake on Monday.

Chris Colfer said Rivera “spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness,” while Jane Lynch wrote on Instagram: “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were.”

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis wrote: “Prayers for Naya Rivera’s family. Man… can we have a ‘Do Over’ of 2020. The loss is too much.”

© – AFP 2020

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community.
