This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British woman jailed in Iran 'on the cusp of good news' over possible clemency

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport in 2016.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 May 2020, 10:53 AM
18 minutes ago 1,729 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5107656
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE FAMILY OF a British-Iranian woman who had been imprisoned in Iran have said they are on the “cusp of potentially good news” as they await a decision on whether she will be granted clemency.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was freed from a Tehran prison on 17 March as part of the Iranian response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her temporary release from Evin jail was further extended last week pending a decision on whether to pardon her.

She was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport while taking her young daughter to see her parents in April 2016.

She was sentenced to five years in prison, accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, which she denies.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said she could hear that decision on Wednesday.

“We are on the cusp of potentially good news,” he said.

“On the weekend, the supreme leader of Iran announced there was going to be over 3,000 people being pardoned because of Eid at the end of Ramadan.

“Nazanin’s lawyer was being brought down in front of the prosecutor’s office tomorrow to get a decision on her clemency. So she could be on that list, we don’t know yet.”

Ratcliffe said legally his wife should be on the list “because she meets all the criteria”, adding that the family is “hopeful”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, he added: “I think there is a possibility we will find out on Wednesday, there’s a chance we will find out in the next couple of weeks, and if it doesn’t happen in the next couple of weeks we should presume it hasn’t happened.

“Part of me needs to keep preparing me for when it all falls apart and she is put back in prison and we need to keep negotiating.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which argues that she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie