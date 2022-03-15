Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe gets passport back

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
DETAINED BRITISH-IRANIAN mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her passport returned and a British negotiating team is in Tehran, her MP has said.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since her arrest in 2016 on charges of plotting to overthrow the government – allegations she has always denied.
A £400 million debt relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s had been linked to the continued detention of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other UK-Iranian dual nationals held in the country.
Today, Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq tweeted: “I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back. She is still at her family home in Tehran.
“I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now. I will keep posting updates as I get them.”
According to her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani, when asked whether Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released, said: “I am hopeful that we will have good news soon.”
