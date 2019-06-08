'It's 5 ft 6 so I could lie exactly width-wise in it': This art student has created a replica of her student flat

STUDENTS AT DUBLIN’S National College of Art and Design (NCAD) are looking at the housing crisis and Brexit for inspiration with their art and design work.

Their showcase will display work from 225 emerging artists and designers, with social issues like migration and climate change also being explored.

Media student Ro Lynam constructed a replica of the cramped pantry-sized room she lived in for 3 years on Dublin’s Leeson Street. She wants her work to highlight the current housing crisis.

“I hope it gets people motivated to keep protesting,” she says. “Put more pressure on the government to make a change.”

NCAD SHOW 2019 will be open to the public from 8 June until 16 June across the NCAD campus.