Dublin: 8 °C Monday 30 March, 2020
No need to worry if your NCT has just gone out of date - the Government's going to extend their expiration dates

The new measures are expected to be published in the coming days.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 30 Mar 2020, 1:53 PM
1 hour ago 14,323 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061739
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Transport along with the Road Safety Authority are in the process of extending the validity of current NCT documents so motorists whose discs are about to expire can continue to drive without facing a fine. 

At a briefing this morning it was confirmed by a Government spokesperson that “new measures to extend the period of validity of the relevant official documents” are currently being finalised. The new guidelines will be published in the coming days. 

On Saturday, Transport Minister Shane Ross announced that  the National Car Testing Service (NCT), as well as the Commercial Vehicle Testing System were suspended until further notice.

Ross said: “I have asked my officials to immediately engage with the RSA to introduce measures that will address issues arising from the suspension of these services. It is critical that we give drivers as well as operators of commercial vehicles peace of mind in relation to the status of their licence, learner permit, NCT certificate or certificate of roadworthiness, especially if it has expired or is likely to expire during the period of the Covid19 health crisis.” 

Specifically, I am looking at introducing measures that will extend the period of validity of these official documents and hope to provide further detail for the public next week.

“In the meantime, I want to make it absolutely clear that people should not and do not need to worry about these things. Everyone must now focus on abiding by the measures that were introduced by the Government from midnight last night in order to keep yourself, your family and your community safe from the spread of the coronavirus.”

