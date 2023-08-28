Jack Chambers says NCT will not go cashless despite company stating it would

MINISTER OF STATE at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, has clarified that the NCT will still accept cash after the test’s operator announced last week that it would be going cashless in the coming months.

Applus+ Inspection Services said it would only accept card and postal order payments, meaning that drivers couldn’t pay for their test on the day.

The NCT posted the announcement on social media, saying: “We’re saying goodbye to cash! NCTs are going cashless over the coming months for your safety and convenience, this means that payment must be made in advance of attending for your NCT. When introduced, payment can be made online or by postal order.”

The announcement was met with backlash from the public and some politicians, with Chambers stating today:

“When concerns about this arose during the week I sought to clarify this with the Road Safety Authority.”

“My officials in the Department of Transport have discussed this matter with the RSA and despite a social media announcement by Applus earlier in the week there has been no process or arrangement for the introduction of changes to the NCT payment system agreed,” he said.

“I have been clear with the Road Safety Authority that people without access to online or electronic payment structures will continue to have alternative options to pay for the NCT service and that a range of payment options must remain available.”

“It is important that payment processes and protocols for the NCT service are inclusive and accessible for everyone in the community.”

“The first thing to say is no change has been agreed.”

Chambers said that three percent of NCT customers pay for their test in cash.

The junior minister told RTÉ’s News at One that a possible voucher system could be used to allow customers to exchange cash for a payment voucher which could then be used to pay for the NCT.

When asked why the NCT had made an announcement without the backing of the Department of Transport, a spokesperson for Applus said that “a move towards prepayment” was necessary to reduce a high-level of no shows at test centres.

The testing service sees approximately 2,500 no shows per week and a further 1,000 late cancellations, Applus stated.

“The decision to move to a 100% prepayment is with our customers in mind and to provide them with a much-improved service in terms of availability of appointments and a more efficient service,” a statement issued today said.

“We do understand there is a cohort of customers who do not use online services and who may be directly impacted by this, we have made the provision for these customers to pay by bank draft or by a postal order which can be purchased from any An Post office throughout the country.”

Applus added that “there are ongoing discussions with the RSA” regarding this move towards prepayments and that cash will continue to be accepted.

Aontu TD Peadar Tóibín stated today that Applus’ announcement highlighted the need for a “national conversation on cash” and on the gradual introduction of card-only payment methods at businesses and services across the country.

“The NCT now join the AIB and the GAA in reversing the decision for mandatory electronic transactions. The truth is the Minister of Finance needs to set policy in this area. We need to decide what role cash will have in the future in Ireland,” he said.

“Many businesses do not have card machines. Many people in the service industry rely on cash tips. Club fundraisers rely on cash for club lotteries. Charities, buskers, church gate collections will all suffer if the government allows the cash to be deleted in daily transactions.”

With reporting from Mairead Maguire