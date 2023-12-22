'Vital' addiction support service in Dublin to remain open after campaign by staff and locals

AN ADDICTION SUPPORT service in Clondalkin in Dublin is set to remain open after fears it would close at the end of this month.

Employees at Neart le Chéile were originally told the centre would close down at the end of December, as previously reported by The Journal.

However, following a campaign by staff and locals, services will continue operating next year.

A number of new board members have been appointed and a recruitment process for a new manager will begin early next year. It is understood there have been difficulties filling management positions in recent months.

Neart Le Chéile (meaning Strength Together in Irish) is a community-based organisation which provides two main services.

Cumas works to support children and other family members who experience addiction within their families, while Cairdeas works with people who use drugs or have a history of drug use.

Over 40 families regularly engage with the service.

Neart Le Chéile (NLC) is funded by the HSE and the Clondalkin Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (CDATF).

Lisa Collins, who has worked at NLC for over 20 years, previously told The Journal that staff and service users were “devastated” by the imminent closure.

“It’s a really, really valuable service, it just cannot be lost. It’s in one of the most deprived areas in Clondalkin,” Collins said last month.

Employees and service users are said to be very relieved that the centre will now remain open.

Issues at NLC were raised by local TD Mark Ward in the Dáil in November. The Sinn Féin deputy is one of those joining the board and was present at a recent meeting to discuss the centre’s future.

Mark Ward (third from left) pictured with NLC staff members outside the centre last month

Ward told The Journal: “We’ve built the capacity up on the board, we’ve got a good few new members on the board from different backgrounds, all bringing something different to the table.

“We met with the HSE and the Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force. They want us to review what’s currently going on in Neart le Chéile and they want us to do a strategic plan. We’ll be advertising for a new manager very early in the new year.”

Funding

Ward, who previously worked in addiction support services, described the meeting last week as “very fruitful”.

We’ve managed to keep it going for the foreseeable and we will be putting a strategic plan in place in the new year and hopefully will be able to keep Neart le Chéile going for years to come.

Depending on the findings of the review, Ward said some services at the centre may be “streamlined”.

“Maybe we’ll branch out or we might streamline what we’re doing as a whole. We’re going to have a really good look at where Neart le Chéile is going to go, but I’d be very optimistic about it staying open.”

Ward said he doesn’t believe there will be any funding cuts.

Financial accounts submitted for last year show that Neart le Chéile received €502,885 in funding from the HSE in 2022, as well as over €18,000 in other grants and income.

NLC had net assets of €103,232 as of 31 December 2022 (mainly in cash), up from €58,041 at the end of 2021, according to the accounts.

Ward said there is a sense of relief among the wider community that the centre is remaining open.

“It’s one of those facilities in the area that you might never need but if you do go looking for that sort of help (and it’s not there), you will absolutely know that there’s a gap in services. Neart le Chéile is unique in terms of what they provide to families and young people as well.

“It’s a good news story. Basically it was a rallying call from the staff that got myself and other people involved and we were able to save the project. It is a really good example of a community coming together to save a service.”

The CDATF declined to comment, while the HSE has not replied to requests for comment.