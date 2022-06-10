'That's a wrap': Neighbours films final episode after 37 years

POPULAR SOAP OPERA Neighbours has finished filming its last-ever episode, with the final instalment to air later this summer.

Neighbours, a 37-year-old Australian soap, announced in March that production would cease in June after the UK’s Channel 5 decided to cease airing the show.

RTÉ, which airs the soap in Ireland, has confirmed that the last episode is due to be broadcast here on 3 August after being released in Australia on the first of the month.

Advertisement

The official Neighbours Twitter account posted a photo today of staff on set as filming drew to a close.

The loss of Channel 5 as a “key broadcast partner” prompted the cancellation of the show.

Announcing its end in March, Neighbours said: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

The show, set of a fictional suburb of Melbourne, first aired in 1985.

Throughout its run, it received hundreds of award nominations and wins for on- and off-screen work, including Best Daytime Soap at the Digital Spy Reader Awards in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.